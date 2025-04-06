Former Trash Panda Michael Darrell-Hicks Launched to the League

April 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Former Trash Pandas pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks had his contract selected by the Angels on Sunday and would become the 37th Rocket City player to make his major league debut.

Darrell-Hicks was 6-4 with a 1.73 ERA over 30 relief outings in 2024 for the Trash Pandas, earning eight saves in ten chances and striking out 46 batters to eight walks over 41.2 innings. Overall, Darrell-Hicks had a 6-7 record in Rocket City over 33 games and three starts, striking out 58 and walking 13 over 53.2 innings in 2023 and 2024.

The 27-year-old right-hander from Parkersburg, WV, wasn't selected during his draft year in 2022, but he signed a free-agent deal with the Angels on July 26, 2022, and is now in the majors less than three years after his college career concluded. He spent the first three seasons in college at Western Kentucky and spent his final season with Jacksonville.

So far this season, Darrell-Hicks had made two appearances for Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing two runs over 4.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts. He made six appearances for the Halos in spring training this year, finishing 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA, striking out eight and walking just two in 6.0 innings of work.

Southern League Stories from April 6, 2025

