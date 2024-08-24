Space Cowboys Blank Isotopes, 2-0
August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Sugar Land, TX - Sugar Land's Colton Gordon spun 6.0 shutout innings and fanned 11 Isotopes as the Space Cowboys blanked the Isotopes 2-0 Saturday night at Constellation Field.
Topes Scope: - The Isotopes were shutout for the second time in 2024 (other: June 9 at Sacramento, 7-0). It's the fourth time the club has been shutout by the Space Cowboys and third time in Sugar Land (other: May 29, 2021, 2-0, and May 30, 2021, 8-0).
-Albuquerque was held to three hits on the night, tying a season-low for 2024 (other: June 9 at Sacramento, 7-0).
-Colton Gordon tossed 6.0 scoreless frames with 11 punchouts. It's the 20th quality starter for an opposing starter and fifth on the road trip.
-Gordon's 11 punchouts tied the season-high for an opposing starter (fifth time; last: Jack Leiter, August 14).
-It's the ninth time in 2024 an opposing starter has completed 5.0+ frames without allowing a run (last: July 20 at Sacramento, Alex Cobb).
-Albuquerque tied a season-high with 16 punchouts, the fifth time the club has been fanned 16 times (last: July 31 at Las Vegas).
-The Isotopes were held to just one extra-base hit for the second-straight night (double), the 11th time the club has been limited to just one extra-base hit.
-Sugar Land scored the game's first run in the fourth inning, ending the Isotopes nine-game streak of scoring first, a season-high.
-Peyton Battenfield limited the Space Cowboys to just one run over 5.0 innings, the 10th time an Isotopes starter has held an opponent to one run (min. 5.0 IP).
-Hunter Goodman drew two walks to extend his Triple-A on-base streak 15 games. During the stretch he is slashing .302/.375/.746 with five doubles, a triple, seven homers, 19 RBI and eight walks. However, he has gone hitless in two-straight games for the first time in 12 Triple-A games.
-Yanquiel Fernandez recorded his fifth multi-hit games and his second-straight. Has a hit in three-straight games (5x12, two doubles and RBI).
-Greg Jones struckout four times, tying an Isotopes season-high for punchouts in a game (eighth time, last: Sean Bouchard, August 6 vs. Sugar Land).
On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for the series finale tomorrow at 5:05 pm from Constellation Field. Albuquerque has not announced a starter yet while Sugar Land is scheduled to start Jason Junk.
