Round Rock Posts 6-2 Win Over Salt Lake

August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Round Rock Express (25-24 | 62-61) earned their second straight win over the Salt Lake Bees (27-23 | 59-65) with a 6-2 victory in game five of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Saturday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Peter Solomon (4-4, 6.79) walked away victorious, tossing 3.1 innings that yielded one run on two hits and two walks with three punchouts. Salt Lake starter RHP Davis Daniel (7-6, 5.51) was credited with the loss after allowing three runs, two of which were earned, on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Express LHP Grant Wolfram was tasked with earning the final out which led to his fifth save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

For the fifth consecutive game, the Express were the first team to score. In the top of the fourth inning, Round Rock tallied two to take a 2-0 lead. After two walks by SS Jonathan Ornelas and RF Kellen Strahm, LF Jax Biggers singled to plate Ornelas on a base hit. C Matt Whatley followed Biggers with a sacrifice fly that brought home Strahm.

Round Rock added another run in the top of the fifth inning as 2B Justin Foscue scored on a single off the bat of DH Trevor Hauver.

With two outs in the home half of the fifth inning, Salt Lake RF Bryce Teodosio doubled. He stole third and ended up scoring as a result of a throwing error to cut it to 3-1.

In the top of the sixth, the E-Train scored three runs thanks to some defensive miscues by the Bees. A walk for Biggers, a Whatley single, and a sacrifice bunt from 3B Frainyer Chavez set up CF Sandro Fabian who reached on a fielder's choice on a wild throw home that scored Biggers. In the same play, the Bees catcher tried to nab Fabian at first and air-mailed it into the outfield, allowing Whatley to score and Fabian ended up at second base. Yet another error occurred on a pickoff attempt of Fabian as he advanced to third base. 1B Blaine Crim drove in Fabian from third on a base hit to round out the three-run frame and give Round Rock a 6-1 lead.

The Bees got one back in the bottom of the eighth inning thanks to a pair of singles by 3B Eric Wagaman and DH Chad Wallach. Wagaman advanced to second base on a defensive indifference which set up Wallach with the RBI chance to make it 6-2.

Salt Lake threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning and put two men in scoring position but LHP Grant Wolfram came in to get the final out and notch his fifth save of the year for Round Rock.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock starter RHP Gerson Garabito was effective in a no-decision, tossing 4.0 shutout innings in his return to the Triple-A mound. This was Garabito's first outing for the Express since July 10 as he was up with the Texas Rangers for the past month and a half.

Express 1B Blaine Crim and DH Trevor Hauver each posted two hits on Saturday night. Crim went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk, while Hauver went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

LF Jax Biggers got on base four times for the E-Train en route to a 1-for-2 night with an RBI, a walk and three walks.

Next up: Round Rock and Salt Lake will meet for the final game of the series at Smith's Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. Express RHP Chase Anderson (0-2, 7.04) is scheduled to make the start against Bees LHP Kenny Rosenberg (6-6, 4.40). First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. CT.

