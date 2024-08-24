Aces Collect 13 Hits in 8-5 Victory Against the Aviators

August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (29-19, 64-59) totaled 13 base knocks in a crucial 8-5 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (24-23, 61-62) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces currently stand in first place in the Pacific Coast League in the second half, holding a half-game lead over the Tacoma Rainiers.

Kyle Garlick put Reno on the board with a line shot single into left field in the third frame to score Jorge Barrosa. The California native later drove in his second run of the night an inning later with a base knock into center field. Garlick has been a mainstay in Reno's lineup this season, leading the PCL in RBI with 97.

Albert Almora tallied three hits in the win, including a two-RBI double roped into left-center field to cap off the scoring for the BLC-Nine. The 30-year-old has been the heart and soul of the Aces lineup this season, slashing .295/.356/.453 with 52 extra-base hits across 113 games while leading the league in hits (135) and doubles (41).

Tim Tawa continued to make an impact, going 2-for-5 with a two-RBI triple in the third frame. The Stanford alumnus has gone 5-for-16 with four RBI in four games since returning to Reno on August 20.

Michael Perez reached base four times, collecting two hits and two walks on Friday. The backstop has excelled with the Aces, going 18-for-38 (.474) with eight RBI in 11 games.

Reno will look to maintain their first-place position in the Pacific Coast League in Saturday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI * Kyle Garlick: 2-for-3, 2 RBI * Tim Tawa: 2-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI * Michael Perez: 2-for-3, 2 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.