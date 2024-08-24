Isotopes Waltz to 6-5 Victory Over Space Cowboys

August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes drew 13 walks - one shy of tying a team record, and survived a ninth inning scare by the Space Cowboys to seal a 6-5-win Friday night at Constellation Field. Albuquerque has won three of the first four games in the series.

Trailing 6-4 in the ninth, Sugar Land scored once and had runners on the corners with one out. Matt Koch struck out former National League All-Star catcher Omar Narvaez, then induced Jacob Amaya into a game-ending groundout as the visitors prevailed.

Topes Scope: - Greg Jones stole two more bases, increasing his season total to 37 which ties a career-high (2022 with Double-A Montgomery). Jones is in third place on the Isotopes all-time single-season stolen base list behind Dee Gordon (49 - 2013) and Reggie Abercrombie (41 - 2007). This was his 11th contest with multiple swipes, and fourth time in his last 11 games.

- At the plate, Jones was 2-for-5, his seventh multi-hit performance in 19 starts this month. He tied his season-best by scoring three runs (six previous occurrences: last, Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento).

- Elehuris Montero was 2-for-3, including his second home run in the last three nights. He has 21 multi-hit performances in 39 games as an Isotope.

- Yanquiel Fernández finished 2-for-4 with a walk, and has hit safely in five of his last six games. Fernández reached base three times in a game for the first time since July 31 at Reading (3-for-5).

- Sean Bouchard walked twice, and has reached base in 41 of 44 contests with Albuquerque this season.

- Seth Halvorsen worked a scoreless inning for the second consecutive night, striking out two. He pitched on back-to-back days for the first time since June 19-20 at Harrisburg.

- The Isotopes scored three runs in the top of the first inning, extending their season-best streak of getting on the board first to nine consecutive games. Additionally, Albuquerque has plated multiple tallies in the opening frames on five occassions in the previous six contests.

- Albuquerque drew 13 walks in a contest for the second time in club history, with the previous occurrence also coming against the Space Cowboys (May 3, 2023 at Isotopes Park). The team record of 14 free passes took place June 15, 2013 vs. Memphis, a 13-10 Isotopes victory in a contest marred by a benches-clearing brawl.

- Willie MacIver drew a bases-loaded walk and was hit by a pitch with the bases juiced later in the contest. It was Albuquerque's 16th bases-loaded free pass of the season.

- Space Cowboys starter Conner Greene recorded only two outs, being lifted after throwing 37 pitches. It was the second time Albuquerque chased an opposing hurler in the first inning this season (also: April 20 at El Paso: Gabe Mosser, 0.1 IP).

- The Isotopes improved to 15-21 in contests decided by one run, including 6-12 on the road. It is their second consecutive 6-5 victory against Sugar Land.

- Thursday and Friday marked the first time Albuquerque won back-to-back contests by the same score since May 3-5, 2022 at Oklahoma City (5-4).

- With a win Saturday night, the Isotopes would secure their first ever series victory against Sugar Land (16 prior sets). Additionally, it would mark the first time Albuquerque claimed a series on the road against Houston's Triple-A affiliate (Oklahoma City, Fresno, Sugar Land) since taking three of four contests from April 21-24, 2012 against the RedHawks (18 sets since then). On Deck: The Isotopes play their penultimate contest of the season against a divisional opponent on Saturday. Right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield is scheduled to start for Albuquerque, against Space Cowboys lefty Colton Gordon. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).

