Oklahoma City Baseball Club Earns 1-0 win Over El Paso

August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Andy Pages hit a line drive solo home run to left field with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Oklahoma City Baseball Club's 1-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City has won four of the first five games of the series.

Chihuahuas starter Nabil Crismatt struck out eight batters in 5.2 shutout innings. It was the second time in the last three games that El Paso's starter has pitched more than five innings and allowed one run or less. Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless relief outing for El Paso and he's allowed only one earned run in 18 innings since June 1.

Oklahoma City starter Alec Gamboa pitched five hitless innings and hasn't allowed any runs in 10.2 home innings against the Chihuahuas this season. Brandon Lockridge's single in the sixth inning was El Paso's only hit. The one hit tied the Chihuahuas' team record for fewest hits in a game. It was the sixth time this season the Chihuahuas were shut out.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 0, Baseball Club 1 Final Score (08/24/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (16-34), Oklahoma City (25-25)

Next Game: Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (2-2, 5.87) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-2, 5.23). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.rod_--

