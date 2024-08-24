Urias Powers Rainiers to Victory

August 24, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (72-52) scored 15 runs on 17 hits, beating the Sacramento River Cats (65-59) by a score of 15-4, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first with a two-run home run from Wade Meckler. Tacoma didn't trail long, as they answered with three runs of their own in the first frame, scoring on a two-run double from Luis Urias and an RBI single by Nick Solak.

They opened it up in the second, scoring four runs on singles from Urias and Jake Slaughter as well as a home run from Jason Vosler. Up 7-2, the Rainiers added two more in the fourth on a wild pitch and another single from Slaughter.

The River Cats scored a third run on a solo home run from Luis Matos, his third consecutive game with a deep fly. That is all they would score against Casey Lawrence, who earned his league leading 10th win of the season.

Tacoma got four runs in the sixth highlighted by a three-run home run from Michael Papierski and two more in the seventh on a home run from Urias, ballooning their lead to 15-3.

Sacramento scored on a ground out in the ninth, but the comeback ended there, as the Rainiers took game four by 11 runs.

POSTGAME NOTES: Luis Urias went a perfect 5-for-5, scoring five runs and driving five in. He clubbed a double and a home run in the outing. Casey Lawrence spun a quality start, allowing three earned runs on six hits and no walks. He struck out two batters while allowing two home runs over 6.0 innings.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.