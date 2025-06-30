Sox Sweep Victoria With 6-5 Win; Two Wins Away From Playoff Bid

June 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







AppleSox sweep the Victoria HarborCats with a 6-5 win Sunday evening.

Camden Bates knocked in two runs in the bottom of the 3rd to give the AppleSox a 3-1 lead, while Davis D'Errico walked home a run to extend the advantage to 4-1. Ethan Thomas went deep in the 4th with a two-run home run to give the 'Sox a 6-3 lead.

Victoria(12-14) narrowed the gap with a two-run homer in the 7th, but Joe Thornton earned his second save retiring six of the last seven batters he faced to shut the door. Max Mendes earned his third win after dealing five innings giving up three runs on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Jace Taylor earned a hold out of the 'pen tossing one-and-two-thirds scoreless giving up two runs on three hits with a walk and three punchouts.

Wenatchee (16-8) took game two in walkoff fashion 5-4 Saturday and beat the 'Cats 10-6 Friday.

With a Bellingham win Sunday, the AppleSox must win two of the next three games against the Kamloops NorthPaws on the road to clinch the First Half and earn a playoff bid. Two wins would give the 'Sox the tiebreaker due to the series win in Bellingham last week.

The 'Sox take on Kamloops Monday through Wednesday for a three-game set.







