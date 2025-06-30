Double Plays Derail Pippins' Offense; Bend Sweeps Series

June 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

BEND, Oregon - The Bend Elks did their damage early again Sunday, sweeping the Yakima Valley Pippins with a 7-1 victory. The Pippins had their chances to get back into the game after allowing all seven Elks runs in the first four innings but did not capitalize.

The Pippins had the bases loaded three separate times but were only able to score once. Elks starting pitcher John-Paul Sauer loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first inning on a fielder's choice from Finley Spicer and two walks. After a mound visit, Sauer induced a groundout from Jake Porter to end the inning without allowing a Pippin to cross the plate.

In the top of the fourth, the bases were loaded again against Sauer after one-out singles by Ethan Buckley and Ethan Hogan, and a walk drawn by Langan Naylor. Pipps leadoff hitter Dillon Anderson hit next and sharply lined out to second baseman Vinny Salvione, who then threw over to first to complete a double play after Naylor strayed too far off the bag.

In the eighth inning, Yakima Valley pushed across its first and only run. Jared Stevenson drew a pinch-hit walk. He advanced around the bases after a single by Neil Jansen and walks by Porter and Hogan loaded the bases. Another double play ended the Pipps' threat though, as Ethan Buckley grounded into a 6-4-3 twin killing up the middle.

Bend's biggest scoring output was in the first. Pippins starter Trevor Kaiser walked the leadoff batter Bryce Clavon, setting up Makoa Sniffin to crank a one-out, two-run home run over the left field wall. The next batter, Teddy Tokheim, drew a walk from Kaiser, advanced to third base on a double by Augie Lopez, and later scored on a wild pitch during Reeve Boyd's at-bat.

Bend got two runs of insurance in both the third and fourth innings. The Elks sent a total of 15 batters to the plate during those two frames, picking up only two hits against Yakima Valley arms Evan Ellis and Harrison Hoffarth.

The Elks finish the month of June improving to 13-12 on the season, still in third place in the West Coast League South division. The Pippins drop to 7-17 this season and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

The Pippins return home on Tuesday, July 1, for the first game of a three-game series against the Marion Berries. Tuesday and Wednesday's games will start at 6:35pm, and Thursday's series finale will take place at 7:05pm, with postgame fireworks to follow for "Celebrate America" night. Other promotions during the three-game homestand include Lucky $2 Tuesday and Winning Wednesday. Tickets for the series against the Berries can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets.







