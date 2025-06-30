Markey and De Graauw capture weekly honors

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, Monday.

This week's recipients are Port Angeles Lefties outfielder Tommy Markey (Fordham) and Kelowna Falcons right-handed starter Gio De Graauw (Newman).

Port Angeles is riding a five-game winning streak and Markey was a major reason why as he batted .480 (12-for-25) with four multi-hit games, including three-straight, three-hit outings. He homered once, collected six RBI and scored seven runs.

Markey is currently third in the WCL with a .387 batting average.

De Graauw was dominant in his start, June 25 against Kamloops. After giving up a run in the first inning, he retired the last-26 men he faced. He finished with a two-hitter and seven strikeouts.

For the season, De Graauw is 2-0 with a league-leading 0.38 ERA. He has fanned 25 in 24 innings while posting a 0.71 WHIP.







