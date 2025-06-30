Sox Hang on to Complete Sweep of Cats

June 30, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox completed the sweep of the Victoria HarbourCats with a narrow 6-5 victory Sunday night.

Logan Shepherd (Mercer U) scored on an Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) groundout in the top of the second to give the Cats an early 1-0 lead.

The AppleSox tied things up at one with a groundout of their own, when Camden Bates came home on a 4-6-3 double play.

The Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead, including a Bates two-run single. Logan Rumberg (George Mason) made his third start of the season for the Cats and went 2-2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out one.

Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) was first out of the bullpen and hit the first batter he faced, and followed that up with a bases-loaded walk. The lefty faced nine hitters over 1-1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits.

Afework drove in his second and third runs of the game in the top of the fourth, powering a ball to the wall in centre for a two-run double.

The Sox restored their three-run lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Ethan Thomas hit a two-run home run off Davidson, making it 6-3 Wenatchee.

JC Allen (UC San Diego) brought the visitors within one run of the hosts with a two-run homer in the top of the seventh, making it 6-5 Sox.

Cade Rusch (Bellarmine) threw three shutout innings, giving up one hit, walking three, and striking out three, including a big strikeout with the bases loaded to end the threat in the bottom of the seventh.

Afework led off the eighth with his second double of the night, but was stranded there as Joe Thornton retired the next three Cats in order, keeping hold of their slim lead.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one batter.

Thornton was back out for the ninth and recorded three straight outs to clinch the 6-5 win and the sweep.

Hudson Shupe (Gonzaga) went two for five Sunday night with his first hit being his 100th career regular season hit as a HarbourCat.

Tomorrow is Fireworks night! Doors open at 5:00 PM, and first pitch is at 6:35 PM, as the Cats take on the Redmond Dudes. General admission tickets are still available and can be purchased at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







