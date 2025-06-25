Hawks Cruise to Series Opener Win

June 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Edmonton Riverhawks continued their dominance against the Victoria HarbourCats this season, winning 8-3 Tuesday night.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) made his second appearance of the season for the Cats after his impressive debut last week against Nanaimo. After getting through the first inning unscathed, he allowed his first run when he missed the mark on a throw to third, allowing the runner to score on the error. A sacrifice fly added to the Hawks' advantage, and they led 2-0 after two innings.

Trent Lenihan hit a solo home run in the top of the third to make it 3-0 Riverhawks. The visitors scored two more in the top of the fourth to increase their lead to 5-0. Patrick's night was done after four innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits, walking a pair and striking out five.

Riley Barrett started for the Riverhawks and was dominant early. The right-hander gave up no hits until the fourth inning when JC Allen (UC San Diego) smashed a home run to left centre, giving the hosts their first run. Jacob Doyle (Nevada) hit another solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-2.

Austin Lindsay (Hill College) was impressive out of the bullpen for the Cats, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.

Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) started the eighth inning, but his night was done after four walks and a sacrifice fly, which made it 6-2 Hawks. Tristin Thomas (West Texas A&M) came into the bases-loaded jam and limited the damage to just one run on a sacrifice fly, giving Edmonton a 7-2 lead. The lefty also pitched the ninth inning, giving up another sacrifice fly, making it 8-2.

Cayden Munster hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to make it 8-3.

The HarbourCats were limited to just three hits all game.

