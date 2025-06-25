Knights' 10-Run Frame Secures Double-Digit Victory

June 25, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

YAKIMA, Washington - The Corvallis Knights crushed the Yakima Valley Pippins in game one of their three-game set in Yakima County Stadium on Tuesday night. The Knights used a 10-run sixth inning to lock down their 12th victory of the season, 16-5.

The Pippins allowed Colton LaFave to begin the sixth inning despite his allowing three runs in the top of the fifth that gave Corvallis a 5-4 lead. LaFave immediately allowed back-to-back hits to score the Knights' sixth run but got a gift from his defense as right fielder Dillon Anderson threw out Antonio Castro, who rounded first base too far. Brooks Avery flew out to Anderson for the second out, but the inning snowballed from there. LaFave walked four of the next five batters he faced, and the Pippins brought in Seth Mahler to try and stop the bleeding.

Mahler immediately allowed a bases-clearing double by Xavier Rios to give Corvallis an eight-run lead. Three more runners scored before Mahler induced a groundout from Thomas Ferroggiaro for the third out, making the score 15-4.

The Pippins' best offensive inning was the second, as they sent seven batters to the plate. The Pippins got six consecutive hits from Charlie Schebler, Ethan Buckley, Jared Stevenson, Langan Naylor, Julian Angulo, and Dillon Anderson to score three runs, putting the Pipps up 4-2 after two innings of play.

Corvallis scored runs in the first, fifth, and seventh innings to support their 10-run sixth. Yakima Valley scored one run in the first inning, and did not score again until the bottom of the seventh, plating one run on three consecutive hits.

Knights pitcher J'Shawn Unger collects the win and improves to 2-0 on the season. LaFave is charged with the loss and drops to 0-2 with two saves this season.

Corvallis improves to 12-9 this summer, and the Pippins drop to 6-13 after losing back-to-back games.

Game two of the three game series is set for 6:35pm Wednesday. The Pippins will be wearing special "Alzheimer's Awareness" jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be put toward promoting Alzheimer's awareness and conducting research.







