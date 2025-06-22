Pippins Secure Second Series against Sibling Rival Sweets

June 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Another early offensive output helped the Yakima Valley Pippins secure a 4-2 win over the Walla Walla Sweets on Saturday night. The Pippins win their second series this season against the Sweets and are now one victory away from winning the season series and the "Battle of the Basin."

Just like Friday night, the Pippins used the first inning to jump to an early lead. Langan Naylor led off the inning with a single before Sweets starter Issac Hallam got the next two outs, advancing Naylor to third. Hallam induced a third straight ground ball off the bat of Finley Spicer, but first baseman Dominic Cadiz was unable to field it cleanly, scoring Naylor. The next batter Gage Reeser, making his first start since June 11 following a foot injury, took a first pitch fastball to dead center field, scoring Spicer and earning a two-out triple. Cole Hansen then sliced a ball into the outfield, bringing home Reeser to make the score 3-0 after the first inning.

Yakima Valley starting pitcher Ian Fisher was phenomenal in his first regular season start. Fisher pitched five scoreless innings, facing only 18 batters to get 15 outs. The UCLA commit fanned four Sweets and only walked two, and his defense helped him out in the third inning when Preston Allen started a 5-4-3 double play to erase Fisher's first hit allowed the batter before.

The Sweets tried to stage a comeback against Trevor Kaiser, who struggled over his two innings of relief. In the top of the seventh, the Sweets struck for two runs on three hits, also scoring on the only error committed by the Pippins, a throw to third base by Cole Hansen attempting to catch Landon Young stealing.

Kaiser entered the eighth inning and immediately give up his sixth hit. The Pippins dipped into their bullpen and called on Seth Mahler, who shut the door. Over two innings, Mahler faced the minimum, striking out three of the six batters he faced.

Fisher earned the win, marking the first time this season the Pippins have had starters qualify and earn a win on back-to-back nights. Mahler earned a six-out save, his second time coming up clutch to close a game this season. Hallam took the loss in his first start of the season.

Yakima Valley improves to 6-11 on the season and is now 4-4 at Yakima County Stadium. Walla Walla drops to 11-9 as the Sweets' road struggles continue, now 4-7 away from Borleske Stadium.

Sunday's game could end in celebration for Yakima Valley. If the Pippins win the contest, they will clinch the season series victory over the Sweets and would be the first winners of the "Battle of the Basin" series since its inception in 2021. The Pippins would gain possession of the "Battle of the Basin" belt, as well as bragging rights over its sibling rival.

First pitch for Sunday's game is set for 5:05 p.m. It will be Sunday Funday, which means kids can run the bases following the game and participate in games around the concourse at The Orchard. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins. Parking is free at Yakima County Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.