'Cats Earn Split in Saturday Double Header in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BC - Mother Nature sure put a damper on the HarbourCats offence on Saturday.

After scoring 23 runs and notching 30 hits in their sweep of Nanaimo last week, the HarbourCats could only muster one run and four hits on Saturday in Kamloops, but, thanks to some stellar pitching, that was enough to earn a split with the NorthPaws, taking game two Saturday 1-0, after dropping the first game by that exact same score in extra innings.

After a rain out Friday night that created today's 7-inning double header scenario, Tommy Bridges (Northwestern) got the start for the HarbourCats in game one and he was brilliant, facing the minimum number of batters and striking out seven in five innings of work.

His only blemish was a fourth inning single by Drew Schmidt, who was then thrown out trying to steal second by HarbourCats catcher Kyle Hepburn (S. Illinois Edwardsville), who came on in the first inning to replace Jacob Silva (TCU), who injured a foot sliding into second earlier in the game.

Unfortunately for Bridges and the HarbourCats, Kamloops starter Keith Manby was also strong, going four scoreless and hitless innings, giving way to Mac Gatzke who went another three scoreless innings to keep the Cats off the board.

BOX SCORE GAME 1

After such great pitching performances on both sides, forcing the game into an extra eighth inning, it would be somewhat ironic that Kamloops would win the game on a bases loaded walk surrendered by Garret Villa (Angelo State) to the NorthPaws Elijah Clayton.

In game two, Logan Rumberg (George Mason) got the start for Victoria and taking a cue from teammate Bridges, he also dominated, going five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out six.

He got all the run support he needed in the fifth inning when JC Allen (UC San Diego), making his first start as a HarbourCat, walked and then later came in to score on an RBI single from Jack Johnson (Baylor)

BOX SCORE GAME 2

Victoria native Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) came on to pitch the final two innings and earned the save, giving up one hit and striking out two, and inducing a game-ending double-play to kill a NorthPaws threat in the bottom of the seventh.

The split Saturday moves the HarbourCats record to 11-9 on the season, tied with Kamloops for fourth place and 3.5 games back of Division leading Bellingham.

The HarbourCats and NorthPaws will complete their three-game set with a quick turn around for the rubber match of the series, a 12 noon start on Sunday. Scheduled to take the mound for the HarbourCats is Julian Orozco. That game can be seen on-line live at WCL amd Kamloops streaming site at https://wcleague.watch.pixellot.tv/events/68413255ee5610062bf7f4d7/

The 'Cats will then head home to begin a three-game set with the Edmonton Riverhawks on Tuesday, on $12 Tuesday, where select Premium Reserve seats are available for just $12. Tickets for that game are available at http://harbourcats.com/tickets or by calling the HarbourCats office at 778-265-0327.

