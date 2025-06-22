HarbourCats Drop Series Finale to NorthPaws

June 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops NorthPaws pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 5-4 deficit and hand the Victoria HarbourCats a 6-5 loss Sunday afternoon at Norbrock Stadium in Kamloops.

The win gave the NorthPaws the series win after the teams split a double header on Saturday with identical 1-0 scores and overshadowed a grand slam by the HarbourCats Jai Berezowski in the second inning that gave Victoria an early 5-2 lead.

HarbourCats pitchers deserved a better fate on the day. Starter Julian Orozco gave up just one hit on the day in his almost three innings of work, but gave up four walks and a hit batter, with four of those "free passes" coming in to score, the first two on a throwing error by Berezowski in the first and the other two on that lone hit, a third inning, two-RBI triple by Jared Hall cutting the lead to 5-4.

Dustin Davidson then came in for relief and he was solid over his three and one-third innings, allowing just a hit and keeping the 'Paws off the board. Cade Rusch would then come in and pitch himself into and then out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh, but that would catch up with him again in the eighth, when an error and a single, would lead to the tying and game-winning runs scoring on a double by Cade Palkowski.

To their credit, Kamloops bullpen did their best to hold down the HarbourCats, who could muster only one more hit, a JC Allen double, after Berezowski's grand slam in the second.

The HarbourCats will now lick their wounds and get ready to come back home for a crucial first-half series with the Edmonton Riverhawks, beginning on Tuesday night, a $12 Tuesday at the park. The 'Cats will have revenge on their minds as the Riverhawks swept Victoria in the first week of the season in Edmonton.

They will then head to Wenatchee next weekend for their first look this season at the AppleSox, before returning home on Monday June 30th for a game against the Redmond Dudes, and their annual Canada Day Fireworks celebration.

West Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025

