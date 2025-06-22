AppleSox Swept in Weekend Series

June 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Wenatchee suffers a series sweep at the hands of Edmonton over the weekend after Sunday's 6-5 loss.

The AppleSox (11-7) struggled to get the bats rolling all weekend as they dropped game one by a score of 2-0, and game two by a score of 5-2.

Starting pitcher Blake Sandvik tossed 4.1 innings scoreless in his Friday start giving up just one hit while striking out five. Trevor Young and Aiden Gonzalez shined for a combined four scoreless innings in game two, while Max Mendes went 3.1 innings scoreless in his start Sunday.

Jee Hee Lee went a combined 3-6 with three RBI for the 'Sox in two games. Kyle Panganiban went a combined 5-13 with two RBI in three games

Wenatchee falls to second place in the West Coast League standings trailing the Bellingham Bells by one-and-a-half games after a 5-4 loss to Marion Sunday.

The 'Sox have a chance to make up some ground on the Bells this week with a three-game road trip to Bellingham Tuesday through Thursday. Wenatchee returns home Friday to host Victoria for a three-game home stand. Tickets at applesox.com, or at the box office.







West Coast League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.