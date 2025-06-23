Sweets Salvage Second Stint in Yakima

June 23, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - The Battle of the Basin remains without a winner as the Yakima Valley Pippins still sit one game away in the season series 4-2 after a convincing win Sunday by the Walla Walla Sweets, 19-7.

The Sweets clicked on offense in both the third and seventh innings, but the seventh inning solidified the win for Walla Walla. The Sweets responded to a Pippins three-run bottom of the sixth by plating nine runs and sending 16 batters to the plate. Pipps pitchers Pearson Pollard, Branson Rozier and Jabari Simon allowed a combined five hits, six walks, and one hit batter in the inning. The Sweets got key doubles from Dominic Cadiz and Zane Bidwell to drive home multiple runners each, making the score 19-5.

In a scoreless contest in the third, the Sweets sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring eight runs on six hits. The Sweets got three doubles in the inning, and each double drove in two runs. Pippins starter Austin Murphy only walked one batter, but he struggled to get the third out. Sweets centerfielder Cole Rogers ended the inning after trying to stretch a single into a double.

The Pippins got on the board in the fourth inning, trailing by nine. Dillon Anderson and Kyler Bittner each picked up extra base hits, and Cole Hansen tallied a single to score Bittner, making the score 9-2.

The Pipps tried to start a comeback again in the sixth, picking up three runs. Bittner doubled again, Gage Reeser was hit by a pitch, and Jake Porter, who entered the game in the top of the inning, picked up a single. The runs came home on a single by Ethan Buckley and a ground ball by Jared Stevenson to make the score a manageable 10-5.

Yakima Valley picked up two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a Reeser triple to the right-center field gap. The game ended on that same play though, as Reeser tried to advance home on an overthrow that was backed up by the Sweets pitcher.

Walla Walla improves to 12-9 on the season, while Yakima Valley drops to 6-12. Both teams will have days off on Monday before resuming their first-half schedule. The Pippins welcome the Corvallis Knights to The Orchard for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. First pitch for all three contests is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tuesday's game is Lucky $2 Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Pippins will continue their partnerships with local charities for their annual Alzheimer's Awareness night. The Pipps will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the contest. To wrap up the series on Thursday, Mariner Moose will be in attendance on a visit to Scott T. Pippin! The most famous moose in the Pacific Northwest will be available for photos and autographs before the game. Tickets for each game can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link for the Yakima Valley Pippins.







West Coast League Stories from June 23, 2025

Sweets Salvage Second Stint in Yakima - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.