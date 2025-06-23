Dearing and Karliner garner accolades

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the Baker Tilly WCL Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week, Monday.

This week's recipients are Edmonton Riverhawks right-hander Tate Dearing (Reinhardt) and Ridgefield Raptors first baseman Noah Karliner (Cal State Dominguez Hills).

Dearing earned three saves while retiring all-nine men he faced. He struck out three, one in each outing.

Karliner batted .360 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs. He recorded nine RBI and scored nine runs while slugging .920.







