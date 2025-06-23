'Cats Seek Revenge on Riverhawks; Canada Day Fireworks

June 23, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







The Edmonton Riverhawks roll into town Tuesday to begin a three-game series (all games starting at 6:35PM) and the HarbourCats will be looking to exact some sweet revenge after being swept by the 'Hawks in Edmonton earlier in the month. Things kick-off Tuesday with our $12 Tuesday - select Premium Reserve seats (normally $22) on sale for just $12! Click on the image below to grab tickets from our on-line partner SHOWPASS for that game

CANADA DAY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION MONDAY!

Our annual Canada Day Fireworks night is less than a week away and this year features a game against the Redmond Dudes on Monday June 30th at 6:35 pm! Tickets are selling fast and the REMAX Grandstand and Peterbilt Club Seats in Section 10 are already sold out. Plenty of Premium Reserved and General Admission tickets remain, but they will go fast so click on the image below to get yours today!

2025 Summer Camp Registrations Now Underway!

Kids ages 8-16 can sign up and have the chance to learn the fundamentals of the game of baseball in a fun, but structured camp environment, from HarbourCats coaches and players.

HarbourCats in 30

If you can't make a game, or even if you do, catch all the highlights of our home games on "HarbourCats in 30" airing on CHEK-TV at 10:30 pm every night following the evening news.

Ticket Transfers and Exchanges

Season Ticket and Single Game Ticket Holders! Can't make a game? Please note our new Showpass system makes it very easy for you to transfer your tickets to a friend or to exchange your tickets for a future game. Or to even return them to us for re-sale as needed (season ticket holders only).

Need SWAG?

Our merch tent on the first base concourse is open at every HarbourCats home game, but our inventory is also available on-line at THE CAT SHOP..







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.