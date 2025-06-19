Cats Sweep Owls with Huge Win

June 19, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats completed the sweep of their island rival Nanaimo NightOwls with a 10-3 win Thursday afternoon. It was an early start for the second school spirit game of the season, which was presented by KidSport.

The Cats got on the board early through a fielder's choice, which gave them a 1-0 lead after one inning.

Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) and Xander "Boogie" McAfee (Texas Arlington) hit back-to-back RBI singles in the third inning to increase their advantage to 3-0. The runs did not stop there as Connor Ross (Cal Baptist), Curtis McKay (Niagara), and Owen Clyne (George Mason) all hit two-RBI singles to cap off the eight-run frame and give the hosts a 9-0 lead.

Tanner Beltowski (Westmont) hit his first home run of the season in the fifth inning to make it 10-0.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) had his best outing of the year, pitching five shutout innings, giving up no runs on four hits and striking out two.

Nanaimo got on the board in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring three runs against Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara), making it 10-3. From there, Marcus Janovsky (UBC) and Wyatt McDonald (LCC) closed out the final three innings giving up no runs.

Eight HarbourCats recorded at least a hit with Ross, Clyne, and Beltowski having three-hit games.

The Cats are back in action tomorrow in Kamloops to open up a three-game weekend series.

