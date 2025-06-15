Bells Take Series with 8-2 Rout

June 15, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - More than 2000 fans were packed into Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park on this Father's Day matinee, where the Bellingham Bells won the rubber match, defeating the Victoria HarbourCats 8-2.

For the seventh game in a row, the Cats scored in the first inning. Today, it was through a Cayden Munster (Fresno State) sacrifice fly, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Julian Orozco (Cal Baptist) started his second game of the season after an impressive outing last week against Port Angeles, where he threw four shutout innings. This afternoon, he looked just as good through two innings but ran into trouble in the third. A softly hit Brock Sell single tied the game at one before Nico Azpilcueta crushed a double to the gap, scoring two more, giving the visitors a 3-1 lead.

Orozco's day finished after three innings, giving up three runs on three hits while striking out six.

Andrew Carter (TCU) was first out of the bullpen for Victoria but could not find the strike zone and the Bells took advantage. Two bases loaded walks surrendered by Carter increased Bellingham's advantage to 5-1. Carter struck out two in his inning of work and both runs against him were unearned due to an error to start the frame.

Curtis McKay (Niagara) put another run on the board for the Cats with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, cutting the lead to 5-2. Victoria was threatening in the inning by loading the bases, but Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) grounded into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

After another bases-loaded walk scored a run for the Bells in the seventh, Andrew Lamb hit his third home run of the series with a solo shot in the eighth, increasing his team's lead to 7-2.

Alex Fernandes drove in an eighth Bells run in the ninth with a single to right field.

Cade Rusch (IUS) pitched 2-1/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit, walking two and striking out one batter. Dillon Dibrell (Central Oklahoma) gave up one run on one hit over 1-2/3 innings of work. Austin Lindsey (Hill College) finished the game, pitching the ninth inning, giving up a run on a pair of hits.

The Cats have a day off on Monday, then open a series against the Nanaimo NightOwls on Tuesday, June 17th, at 6:35 PM.











