Shupe Returns to HarbourCats

June 16, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - A prime-time collegiate player and fan favourite is returning to the Victoria HarbourCats, and will be in uniform on Tuesday.

Infielder Hudson Shupe of Gonzaga, a junior who can play short, second or third, will be making his third season appearance with the HarbourCats. A 21-year-old from Richland, WA, was with the HarbourCats in 2022 (.270 AVG, 13 stolen bases) and 2023 (.353 AVG, 10 stolen bases) before spending last summer with Orleans of the Cape Cod League (.310 AVG over 38 games). He has played in 83 total games for the Cats between the regular season and playoffs.

Shupe, always a team leader and an energy guy who brings fans to their feet, is a career .320 hitter over three seasons of Division 1 baseball, with Seattle U and Gonzaga. He is a highly regarded prospect for the upcoming MLB draft, and will be using the next month to be ready for pro baseball, if selected and signed.

"Hudson loves Victoria, and loves the HarbourCats, and this will cement his place as one of the best players in our team's history -- we could not be more excited," said GM Christian Stewart. "Fans will want to get out to our home games to see this future pro, who has a legitimate shot at becoming an MLB player and joining the eight other former HarbourCats who have progressed all the way to the top level of the game, something we are very proud of."

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.