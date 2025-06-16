Pippins Baseball: Battle of the Basin Returns Fireworks and Giveaways

June 16, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







The final three home games of the Battle of the Basin series against sibling rival Walla Walla begins Friday. It's also the official start of summer, and we've got giveaways (baseballs for kids, T-shirts for first 250 fans) on Friday for Celebrate Summer Night, presented by Toyota.

Battle of the Basin continues through Sunday, with the Battle of the Basin Skills Competition between the Pippins and Sweets following Saturday's game, and Sunday Funday wrapping up the weekend with a 5:05 p.m. game Sunday.

Get your tickets at the box office, or any time at PippinsTickets.com -- the only official online source for Pippins tickets.







West Coast League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.