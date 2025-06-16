Wenatchee Sweeps Port Angeles After 13-5 Win

June 16, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The AppleSox earn a series sweep over the Port Angeles Lefties after beating P.A by a final score of 13-5 Sunday evening.

Max Mendes earned the win for the 'Sox (11-4) tossing 5 innings giving up just 3 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Jace Taylor tossed 2.1 scoreless innings without a hit surrendering 2 walks with 5 strikeouts.

Gunnar Penzkover went 3-5 with a double and 3 RBI. Nate Gray Jr. went 3-4, including a double, with 2 RBI. Reid Graham hit a 3-run double to get the AppleSox going in the bottom of the 2nd inning and went 2-5 with 4 total RBI.

Wenatchee scored 4 in the bottom of the 1st with Penzkover's RBI double and the 3-run double by Graham. The 'Sox scored 4 more in the 3rd. Graham knocked in his 4th RBI with a single, while Kyle Panganiban hit a 2-run single to make it 8-0.

The AppleSox added on in the 5th with a groundout to second by Trysten Mooney to score Graham and lead 9-0.

Port Angeles picked up all 5 of their runs in the 7th - highlighted by a grand slam by Jeremy Giesegh.

The 'Sox had 4 more runs in the 8th to put it away.

Wenatchee is now tied for 1st with the Bellingham Bells in the West Coast League North Standings. The 'Sox host out-of-league opponent Dub Sea for 2 games Tuesday and Wednesday, before resuming league play on the road against Edmonton.







