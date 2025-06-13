AppleSox Battle back to 11-7 Series Win
June 13, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)
Wenatchee AppleSox News Release
The Wenatchee Applesox battle back with a 5-run 7th inning and a strong relief effort from Gunnar Penzkover over the Kamloops NorthPaws to a 11-7 series win on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.
Wenatchee is now 4-0 in series to start the 2025 season.
Jake Sanko went 2-2 on the night with 3 RBI's, 2 hits, and 2 runs. Jack Barker going 2-2 with 2 RBI's, 2 hits, and 2 runs. Gunnar Penzkover earned the win tossing 3.2 innings, giving up 5 hits and 2 runs, one of them being earned.
The Applesox (8-4) got ahead early in the first with a 2-run triple from Jack Barker. They extended their lead in the 3rd with 3 more runs.
The Northpaws came back in the 4th, earning a 1-run lead in the 5th. The 'Sox came back with a dominating 7th to take a commanding 11-7 lead. Brady Bean tied the game with a RBI double, and Cade Martinez took the lead on a passed ball. Singles from Jake Sanko and Reid Graham provided cushion for Wenatchee's lead.
The Applesox are now 2nd West Coast League North, 1 game behind the Bellingham Bells. The 'Sox welcome Port Angeles on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
