AppleSox Stay Hot with 4-3 Win over Kamloops

June 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox rode a four-run third inning and a strong start from Blake Sandvik to a 4-3 victory over the Kamloops NorthPaws on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Field.

Sandvik tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out seven and allowing just five hits to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the season. The right-hander kept the Kamloops offense quiet early, allowing the AppleSox to take control.

Wenatchee (7-3) did all its scoring in the third inning. Brady Bean delivered an RBI double before Kyle Panganiban (PONG-uh-KNEE-bon) laced a two-run double of his own, giving the AppleSox a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Bean and Panganiban combined for three of Wenatchee's seven hits.

Kamloops (6-4) threatened late, plating two runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded double from Carter Clark to cut the deficit to one. But reliever Carson Boesel slammed the door with 2.1 scoreless innings to earn his first save of the summer.

Mason Chien took the loss for the NorthPaws, giving up four runs (three earned) over four innings of work.

Despite outhitting Wenatchee 10-7, Kamloops left eight runners on base and couldn't overcome a quiet middle stretch offensively.

The AppleSox have now won three straight and will look to continue their momentum as the series continues Wednesday.







West Coast League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.