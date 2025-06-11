Cats Lose Heartbreaker Late to Owls

June 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

NANAIMO, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats and Nanaimo NightOwls traded runs all game long until the hosts walked it off, winning the series opener 8-7.

The Cats got on the board first through a Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC) opposite field two-run home run in the top of the first inning, his second of the season.

Andrew Carter (TCU) got the start for the visitors and was impressive through two innings of work. The Rancho Cucamonga, California native gave up zero runs on one hit while striking out four.

In the top of the third inning, Victoria doubled their advantage with another long ball. This time it was third basemen Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) with the two-run blast, giving his team a 4-0 lead.

The NightOwls cut that lead back down to two immediately in the bottom of the third when Andrew Ivy hit a two-run home run of his own.

The hosts blew this game wide open with a huge five-run inning in the fourth, giving Nanaimo a 7-4 lead. Nolan Bushko (ETBU) was charged with six runs over 1-1/3 innings in his third appearance of the season.

Jacob Silva (TCU) made his HarbourCats debut and made his mark, smacking a hard-hit ground ball through the first basemen, scoring a pair, cutting the Owls' lead to one.

The Cats tied it up in the seventh when Shepherd lined a single up the third base line and aggressively took the turn to second, leading to an error and allowing Xander McAfee (Texas Arlington) to score.

Victoria's bullpen was solid in the middle innings, allowing the offence to get them back into the game. Dillon Dibrell (Central Oklahoma), Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett), and Jalen Sami combined for four shutout innings, with Dibrell going two and striking out five.

Jack Johnson (Baylor) was in scoring position in the top of the eighth with one out, but his teammates were unable to bring him home.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Easton Mould reached base on an error from Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College). Mould went first to third on a single by Drew Giannini and then scored the winning run on a Raoul Fabian Jr walk-off base hit.

The island rivals are back at it in Nanaimo on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. It is then a quick turnaround back to Victoria for Mayfair Optometric's annual School Spirit Game on Thursday, June 12 at 11:00 AM.

