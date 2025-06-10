Pacific FC and HarbourCats Propose a 'Fan Exchange'

June 10, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, BC - Local soccer and baseball are poised to captivate much of the team sports attention in the Capital Region in summer. Pacific FC, of soccer's Canadian Premier League and Victoria HarbourCats, of baseball's West Coast League are teaming up for a special "fan exchange" to broaden spectator horizons.

On June 18, Pacific FC players and coaches will be honoured guests of the HarbourCats as the baseball team faces the island rival Nanaimo NightOwls in a game at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park in the north end of downtown Victoria (gates, 5:30pm, first pitch at 6:35pm).

Pacific FC fans will be offered, via email from the club, a special ticket code for the game, and Pacific FC will be welcomed on the field pre-game.

Then, on June 27, Pacific FC will reciprocate by hosting members of the HarbourCats at Starlight Stadium in Langford when Pacific takes on Vancouver FC (gates 5:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m. kick off) - and HarbourCats fans who are registered with the team's ShowPass ticketing system will receive a special promo code for tickets to that CPL game.

"There are many great things to do in the summer in Victoria, and we are proud of the numbers we get for our baseball entertainment, with our food truck festival atmosphere," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "Teaming with PFC and giving our fans an incentive to experience a night at Starlight is good for the sports community- and we welcome all PFC fans to give us a try, especially if they haven't been to a HarbourCats game before."

Pacific FC are in their seven season of the Canadian Premier League and have a winning history. The club won the CPL Championship in 2021 and have advanced to playoffs in all past seasons.

"We are a community-minded organization and we are grateful for this opportunity to team up with the HarbourCats to offer sports fans the chance to come out and see athletes from both clubs," said Ross Marshall, Managing Director, Pacific FC. "We invite everyone to join us at both games to celebrate the love of sports in this community."







