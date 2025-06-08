Cats Beat Lefties 6-1 to Win Series

June 8, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats are back over .500, improving to 5-4 on the season with a 6-1 win against the Port Angeles Lefties on the first Family Fun Sunday of the season.

The Cats wasted no time this afternoon, scoring three runs in the first inning. Curtis McKay (Niagara) walked with the bases loaded, bringing in the first run. McKay was the last batter Lefties starter Cade Stuart faced, being replaced by Levi Arnold after Stuart surrendered three walks and a hit. Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC) ripped the second pitch he saw from Arnold into left field for a two-run single, giving Victoria a 3-0 lead.

Enrico "Big Papi" Carrion (Hawaii) made his fourth appearance of the season, getting the start behind the plate, and he proved his inclusion right, driving in a run with an RBI single in the third inning, his first of two hits, to make it 4-0.

Julian Orozco (Cal Baptist) got the start for the HarbourCats and was lights out. The right-hander struck out six batters over four scoreless innings, giving up two hits.

Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) made his second appearance of the season, throwing two innings, giving up no runs on no hits and striking out a pair.

Three Cats singles to lead off the sixth inning loaded the bases, which put the pressure on Lefties pitcher Brad Johnson, who inherited the runners. He hit Xander McAfee (Texas Arlington) and then threw a wild pitch, which brought home two more runs for the home team, making it 6-0.

Carson Burks (Hill College), Marcus Janovsky (UBC), and Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) pitched an inning of relief each for the Cats. Port Angeles tacked on one run in the eighth, but it was no more than a consolation.

The HarbourCats have the day off tomorrow before opening a three-game set against the Nanaimo NightOwls. Tuesday and Wednesday are in Nanaimo, but Thursday, June 12, is Mayfair Optometric's Annual School Spirit Game in Victoria. First pitch is 11:00 AM and is guaranteed to be an incredible atmosphere.

Missed the game? Catch HarbourCats in 30 airing at 10:30 PM after every home game all season long on CHEK TV.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.