Riverhawks Complete Sweep of Cats with 7-1 Win

June 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







EDMONTON, A.B. - The Edmonton Riverhawks remain perfect on the season, winning their third straight and sweeping the HarbourCats with a 7-1 win Thursday night.

Robert Sanford (Paris JC) started for the Cats and was solid early until he ran into trouble in the third inning. A pair of two-out walks and a single loaded the bases, signalling the end of the sophomore's night. Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven) was given the task of getting out of the jam but failed to do so, throwing a wild pitch allowing a run to score, then surrendering a three-run home run to Jason Green to give the hosts a 4-0 lead.

Oliver Mabee (Nebraska Omaha) made his Cats debut pitching the fifth, however, it was not a debut to remember as he gave up a towering two-run double to the returning Trent Lenihan to extend the Hawks' advantage to 6-0.

The visitors had a chance to cut into the deficit in the seventh inning by loading the bases, however, they could only tack on one run through a Bobby Filler Jr. (Niagara) bases-loaded walk.

Dillon Dibrell (Central Oklahoma) pitched a scoreless sixth inning, striking out one batter, and Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara) completed the final two innings, giving up one run on zero hits, walking four, and striking out three.

Victoria was held to just three hits tonight and was outscored 29-5 in total over the three-game series. They will need to hit their stride quickly as they welcome the Port Angeles Lefties to Victoria for a three-game set.

