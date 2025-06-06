Walla Walla Salvages the Series, Pippins Fall 12-7

YAKIMA, Washington - The Yakima Valley Pippins had a shot at their first series sweep on Thursday night, but their sibling rival, the Walla Walla Sweets, had other plans.

Pippins hurler Trevor Kaiser got out to a good start, inducing two ground balls to new Pipps second baseman Charlie Schebler. The Sweets would not go quietly in the first though, as Tanner Kern and Dominic Cadiz would score on a Yakima Valley error and an RBI single by Isaiah Chacon.

Yakima Valley would answer right away after falling behind 2-0. Newcomers Schebler and Neil Jansen would both reach ahead of Gage Reeser, who reached on one of the Sweets six errors of the night. Schebler scored on the same error, and Jansen would come around on a double play started off the bat of Preston Allen, tying the game 2-2.

The Sweets immediately went back to work on offense against Kaiser. In the top of the second inning, Tristian Schaefer hit a leadoff double, advanced to third on a flyout by Cole Rogers, and then scored on a wild pitch by Kaiser, making the score 3-2.

Again, Yakima Valley responded in their half of the inning. Brett Haggerty picked up one of his two hits on the night and then advanced to second on a pickoff error by Sweets hurler Levi Anderson. Haggerty would reach third base thanks to a bunt by Ty Quiggle and then score on a groundout by Schebler.

The game remained tied at 3-3 until the Sweets restarted their offense in the fifth inning. Kaiser would be forced out of the game following back-to-back hits to lead off the inning. Steele Witchek would enter, but allow the two inherited runners, as well as two more of his own, making the score 7-3 after eight men came up to bat.

The offensive barrage by the Sweets carried over into the sixth inning. Witchek would allow two leadoff baserunners, and Gus Musial would come in to try and get the Pipps out of the jam. He immediately gave up a leadoff double to Kern, who finished the night 4-5 with four runs scored and one RBI. Three more runners would cross as the Sweets batted around, sending 10 men to the plate.

With the Pippins trailing 11-3 after the seventh inning stretch, the offense came alive. James Lawrence would pinch-hit for Quiggle and immediately reach on a hit by pitch. Schebler would reach next on an error by Sweets second baseman Trevor Tse. Lawrence advanced to third on that error and came around to score on an RBI single by Reeser. Trenton Rowan would pick up a single, and then Preston Allen would drive home Reeser on an error by Walla Walla left fielder Cole Rogers. With Rowan at third, Sweets arm Aidan Rady would balk in the third run of the inning. After facing two more batters, Rady would exit, and the Sweets would call upon Alex Figueroa. Figueroa threw a wild pitch to allow Preston Allen to score, and the Pippins crawled right back into the game, 11-7.

Jabari Simon would be called on in the eighth inning, and would hang a zero. In the ninth inning, still leading 11-7, the Sweets added one more insurance run, thanks to a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch worn by Landon Young, scoring Kern.

The Pippins would get a two-out baserunner in the bottom of the ninth on a Haggerty walk but left him stranded after Brody Mills struck out.

The Pippins fall to 3-3 on the young season but do win the first series against the Walla Walla Sweets in the "Battle of the Basin." Yakima Valley is back in action Friday night as they host the Cowlitz Black Bears (0-3) for a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm, and tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets. Parking is free at Yakima County Stadium.







