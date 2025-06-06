AppleSox Can't Complete Comeback in 5-4 Loss

June 6, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee surged for three runs in the bottom of the 7th but fall to Kelowna by a final score of 5-4.

Jake Sanko had a pair of RBIs with a double in a 1-4 effort. Jake Sanko also went 1-4 with an RBI double. Noah Fields also went 1-4 and he had an RBI.

Applesox (4-2) pitching had a night to forget with 10 walks surrendered. Starter Christian Garcia received the loss going 2.1 innings giving up three runs on five walks and a hit with three strikeouts.

Kelowna (1-5) reliever Beckett Lund received the win with 2.2 innings pitched giving up two runs on four walks with a hit while he struck out four batters.

Fast-forwarding to the 7th inning in a 5-1 Kelowna lead, AppleSox designated hitter Colby Holmdahl and right-fielder Brady Bean both got hit by a pitch. A wild pitch advanced both runners, while Fields hit home Holmdahl on a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 game. Bean scored on a wild pitch to bring Wenatchee within 2.

Jack Barker and Cade Martinez walked, while Sanko hit Barker home on a double to make it a 5-4 game.

Martinez had a chance to tie the game on a wild pitch, but Kelowna catcher Caden Mitchell fielded the ball perfectly and dove towards the plate to tag out Martinez to end the inning.

Wenatchee failed to find any momentum in the final two innings.

The AppleSox find themselves tied for 2nd place in the WCL North Standings with Bellingham and Kamloops.

Wenatchee heads on the road for the first time this year for a three-game series against the Nanaimo NightOwls. Friday and Saturday's games start at 6:35 p.m. while Sunday's game starts at 1:10 p.m.







