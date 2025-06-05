Applesox Win Tight One Against Kelowna

June 5, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Applesox (4-1) have not allowed a run in their last two ball games. Gunnar Penzkover went 2-3 and scored the go-ahead run in the 5th. Noah Fields had a clutch RBI double in the bottom of the 8th to give Wenatchee some insurance over the Falcons (0-4).

Wenatchee pitching combined for 14 strikeouts. Karsten Sweum went 4.2 innings giving up just one hit and three walks while striking out 9 - a season-high by any Applesox pitcher. Alec Ammerman earned the win in relief going 2.1 innings giving up just two hits, picking up a punchout. Joe Thornton tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and earned the first save of the season for Wenatchee.

The Applesox and Falcons found themselves in a stalemate through four innings. To the bottom of the 5th, Penzkover led off the inning with a single and made it to second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

In the 8th, Thornton took over after Ammerman gave up a leadoff single to end his night. With one out, Thornton surrendered a single to put runners on the corners with two away. He responded by punching out the next two hitters.

In the bottom of the frame, Jack Barker worked a two-out full count walk. On the first pitch, Fields drilled a ball in the right-center field gap to score Barker and give the 'Sox an insurance run.

Thornton shut down the Falcons 1-2-3 in the top of the 9th.

Wenatchee will close out the opening home stand searching for a series sweep at 6:35 p.m.







