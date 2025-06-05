Pippins Sink Sweets to Take Series Victory

June 5, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - The Pippins offense came alive Wednesday night as Yakima Valley defeated sibling rival Walla Walla in commanding fashion, 13-5. The Pippins enjoyed another successful night by the pitching staff and a 14-hit night by the bats that included their first two home runs of the season.

Similar to game one, the Sweets struck first. In the first inning, Cole Rogers would be hit by a Ty Pangborn breaking ball that would force him into concussion protocol. He would return to the game in the bottom of the first on defense after clearing protocol. Tristian Schaefer pinch-ran and came around to score on a Landon Young RBI single.

The Pippins responded immediately in the bottom of the first, as Gage Reeser reached on an error by the Sweets' Nigel Fahland and scored on a Trenton Rowan RBI single. Rowan would circle the bases thanks to a single by Jaden St. Cyr and an error by Walla Walla's Landon Young.

The Pipps up 2-1 in the top of the third, Young redeemed himself, reaching on a single and scoring on a Tanner Kern RBI double. Pangborn struck out the next three batters he faced to get out of the inning without further damage.

The Sweets took the lead in the fourth inning. Fahland singled and came around to score on an error by Gage Reeser at shortstop. Again, Yakima Valley struck back, this time scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth, sending nine men to the plate. Max Senesac led off the inning with a 345-foot solo blast down the left field line, followed by an RBI double by Finley Spicer.

Pippins leading 5-3 in the top of the fifth, Walla Walla again made the game close. A second double by Tanner Kern forced Pangborn out of the game. First out of the bullpen for the Pipps was Pearson Pollard, who traded a run for an out on the first pitch on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Richter. Pollard then got some help from his defense, as Max Senesac picked off Zane Bidwell, who reached via an error, from behind the dish. On his third pitch of the inning, now with the bases empty, Pollard got a weak flyout by Dominic Cadiz to retire the side.

The Pippins would tack on some insurance in the sixth inning. After Finley Spicer picked up a two-out single, Trenton Rowan would smack a ball 359 feet over the right field wall for a two-run home run. Rowan would end the night with two hits, three RBI and three runs scored.

The Sweets tried to charge back, scoring one run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning. That is where the Sweets scoring ran out. The Pippins would come up to bat, leading 8-5 in the bottom of the eighth, and immediately apply pressure. Reeser, Spicer, and Rowan reached on two singles and a walk to load the bases. Walla Walla pitcher Owen Godinez came one out away from stranding all three after getting a strikeout by Jaden St. Cyr and an infield fly from Jacob Brooks. In a 3-1 count, Godinez walked Senesac. Following that, Ethan Buckley would hit a 2-RBI single, before he would come around to score on Kyler Bittner RBI single. In the eighth inning, the Pippins sent 10 men to the plate, tallied five runs on five hits and two walks to make it 13-5.

Seth Mahler picked up the save after entering the game in the eighth inning when it was still 8-5. He threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to wrap up the series against Walla Walla.

The Pippins improve to 3-2 and will go for the sweep Thursday and look to improve to 3-0 at home and get two games above .500. They will send Trevor Kaiser out to start on the mound.

The Sweets fall to 2-3 in the young season and will try to salvage the first of three "Battle of the Basin" series.

The Pippins homestand continues after Thursday's contest with Walla Walla. The Cowlitz Black Bears will make their first and only trip to Yakima beginning on Friday.







