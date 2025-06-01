Pippins' Bats Fall Silent in Loss to AppleSox

June 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

WENATCHEE, Washington - The Pippins suffered a tough loss in Saturday night's contest with the Wenatchee AppleSox. The Sox pitching staff held Yakima Valley scoreless, while the Pipps committed eight errors on defense.

The game began with AppleSox starter Alec Johnson setting down the top of the Pippins lineup in order. Johnson would hurl five innings scoreless, only giving up two hits and striking out six.

In the bottom of the first inning, the AppleSox scored two runs against Pippins starter Seth Mahler, as they sent eight men to the plate. The scoring would not stop there, as Wenatchee would push two more across in the second, sending seven men to the plate.

Mahler would exit the game down 4-0 and Pearson Pollard would pitch 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in the third and fourth innings. Pollard would strike out five of the 12 batters he would face, and he would strand five others on the basepaths.

The AppleSox picked up their offense again in the fifth, scoring Gunnar Penzkover on an RBI single by Jack Barker. Wenatchee would then score one more in the sixth, three in the seventh, and one in the eighth, bringing their total to 10.

The Pippins got a one-out pinch-hit single by Preston Allen in the ninth inning, but the following play was a double play started by Wenatchee center fielder Penzkover on a flyout by Ethan Buckley and then a throw to first after Allen could not tag up in time.

For the Pippins, Gage Reeser, Kyler Bittner, Brett Haggerty joined Allen, picking up one hit apiece. Yakima Valley struggled on defense, committing errors in the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

The third and final game of the Opening Weekend series will get underway at 5:35pm Sunday. The Pippins will then enjoy an off day Monday before they welcome the Walla Walla Sweets to The Orchard for the home opener and the first game of the Battle of the Basin series. First pitch will be at 7:05pm, and postgame fireworks will follow the games. Tickets are on sale at www.pippinsbaseball.com, and parking is free.







