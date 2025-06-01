Fastpitch Makes Triumphant Return to Royal Athletic Park

Victoria, BC - It wasn't too long ago that players like Mike Piechnik and Reg Underwood and teams like Bate Construction, Payless and Travellers Inn were roaming the field at Royal Athletic Park and playing national championship caliber fastpitch in front of packed audiences.

Some of that history came alive again on Saturday afternoon as the Sooke Loggers and Lacey A's put on a great exhibition of men's fastpitch in front of a healthy crowd of 1,361 fans at Wilson's Group Stadium.

The double header, put on by the HarbourCats Foundation and main sponsor Emery Electric, was an entertaining affair that saw the host Loggers thump the A's 12-2 in Game One and then eked out a tight 5-4 win in Game Two.

However the game was perhaps less important than some of the past legends of the game getting together and re-living old times. PA announcer extraordinaire Cliff Lequesne was on hand to handle some of the pre-game ceremonies, Piechnik took the mound for first pitch duties along with his son Lucas, and Doug Roberts brought an amazing collection of classic jerseys that were on display on the third base concourse.

Saturday's fastpitch games were a warm-up for the Victoria HarbourCats home opener that will take place next Friday June 6th against the Port Angeles Lefties. Prior to that however, the local Victoria Eagles will invade Wilson's Group Stadium as they will play a double header against the Langley Blaze at 12 Noon on Sunday and then follow that with a game Tuesday night at 6:35 pm against the cross town rival Victoria Mariners.

Tickets for all those games are available through the HarbourCats one and only ticketing partner Showpass at http://harbourcats.com/tickets.

Here are some more photos from today's Fastpitch Showcase, courtesy of Christian J. Stewart.

