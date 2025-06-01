HarbourCats Pile on Nine Runs to Win Second Straight

June 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







KELOWNA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats piled on nine runs as they won their second straight game against the Kelowna Falcons on Saturday night.

The Cats took advantage of some Falcon mistakes early, scoring two runs on an error and a wild pitch in the first inning. The two teams exchanged runs in the first two frames, with the HarbourCats taking a 3-2 lead into the third inning.

Andrew Carter (TCU) started for the visitors, going 1-2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out one. Lefty Carson Burks (Hill College) settled things down, pitching 2-1/3 shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit.

Victoria added to their lead in the fifth inning when Jordan Bond (Doane University) grounded out with bases loaded, scoring a run. In the sixth inning, returning HarbourCat Kyle Hepburn (SIUE) drove in two runs with a hard hit single to left field, extending the lead to 6-2. The catcher from Richmond, BC, had three RBIs on the evening.

From there, the Cats didn't look back, adding two more runs in the eighth inning and a ninth run in the final frame.

It was a team effort with seven different batters recording a hit. Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) reached base four times tonight and has a team-leading five walks to go with his pair of hits and RBIs on the young season.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College), John Ondus (Niagara), Nolan Buskho (ETBU), and Jalen Sami (Golden Tide) all pitched out of the bullpen, keeping hold of the lead for the rest of the game.

