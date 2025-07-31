Long Ball Leads the Way in Cats Win

July 31, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats players gave their head coach the best birthday present he could ask for, beating the Kamloops NorthPaws in resounding fashion 10-3.

For the second game in a row the Cats scored three runs in the opening frame. After a pair of singles to lead off the game from Tanner Beltowski (Westmont College) and Jack Johnson (Tulane U), Kamana Nahaku (Hawaii) crushed a triple to the gap to plate both, making it 2-0. He then scored on a Connor Ross groundout to give the hosts an early 3-0 advantage.

Beltowski continued his hot series with a two-out RBI single in the second inning to push the lead to 4-0. The shortstop recorded three hits for the second straight game.

Solo home runs from Jake Butler (George Mason) and Nahaku in the middle innings extended the lead to 6-0. Nahaku has hits in every game he's played in this season which is good for a .387 batting average.

Dominic Archila (Texas Tech) drove in his first run as a HarbourCat with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-0.

Tyler Patrick (Fresno State) started his fifth game of the season for Victoria and picked a good time to produce his most impressive outing yet. The freshman threw a season high six innings giving up no runs on just three while striking out a pair.

Butler went yard again in the seventh inning for his second home run of the game and season. The second baseman recorded a season high three hits tonight.

Connor Ross (Cal Baptist) was the fourth HarbourCat to hit a homer tonight when he crushed a two-run shot over the left field fence to make it 10-0. Four home runs as a team is a season high for Victoria.

Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett) replaced Patrick and was solid through the seventh and eighth innings, but the NorthPaws batters got to him in the ninth, scoring three runs against the lefty. Marcus Janovsky (UBC) came in to replace him and recorded the final two outs on four pitches.

Elsewhere in the WCL, the Edmonton Riverhawks beat the Nanaimo NightOwls 7-0 which keeps them a game behind the HarbourCats for first in the North Division second half standings.

The Cats go for the sweep tomorrow night against the NorthPaws. Austin Lindsey (Hill College) is projected to start for Victoria.

VOUCHER REMINDER: The Victoria HarbourCats only have 5 home games remaining this season, so don't forget to redeem your vouchers. You can do so at harbourcats.com/tickets, and if you have any questions or need help exchanging your vouchers, call the HarbourCats office at (778) 265 0327.

10 Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are on sale for all home games and "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from July 31, 2025

Long Ball Leads the Way in Cats Win - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.