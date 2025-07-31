Pitching Propels Pippins over Springfield

YAKIMA, Washington - In complete contrast to the first game of the series, the Yakima Valley Pippins took care of business in under 2 1/2-hours against the Springfield Drifters, winning the series with a 7-1 victory on Wednesday night. Yakima Valley took a shutout into the ninth inning thanks to stellar outings by three arms, winning its first series since taking two out of three against the Walla Walla Sweets at the end of June.

Garin Gurtler started for the Pippins, shutting out the Drifters through five innings of work. Gurtler strung together four strikeouts in a row, retiring the last two hitters in the top of the first inning and the first two hitters in the second inning on strikes. After allowing a baserunner on an error in the first inning and two hits in the second inning, Gurtler mowed through the Drifters' batting order, setting down the next nine hitters he faced.

Kale Hammer threw next, entering in the top of the sixth inning. Hammer picked up right where Gurtler left off, setting down the first three batters he faced in order. In the top of the seventh inning, Hammer allowed a leadoff runner, but two consecutive fielder's choices and a pop fly to first base ended the inning without allowing a runner into scoring position. Hammer polished off his night with a relatively clean eighth inning, setting down Springfield's Elliot Brown, Jack Brooks, and Cesar Chavez after hitting Nigel Fahland to start the frame.

Pearson Pollard finished the night for the Pippins pitching staff. Pollard did allow a leadoff walk to score on an RBI single by Nolan Miller but struck out all three batters he faced to move into third place in the West Coast League in strikeouts, increasing his total to 45 punchouts this summer.

Yakima Valley scored two runs in the second, seventh, and eighth innings, and pushed a single run across in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pippins' newcomer Brodie Geohagan earned his first hit and RBI in the second inning, breaking a scoreless tie with a double to score Ethan Buckley. Geohagan would score on the next ball in play, a single by Dustin Doherty, another new face for the Pipps. Zech Samayoa and Jack Varney would each pick up RBI hits in the bottom of the eighth inning, providing the Pippins with insurance going into the final frame, leading 7-0.

Gurtler earns the win to improve to 1-1 this season. Drifters' starter Daishi Furuhata suffers the loss in his first start of the season, falling to 0-1.

Yakima Valley improves to 5-15 in the second half of the regular season and 12-35 overall. Springfield has now lost three straight games, falling to 9-11 in the second half and 21-26 this summer.

The Pippins play for their first sweep of the season Thursday. First pitch against the Drifters is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It will be Thirsty Thursday at The Orchard, with discounts on domestic and craft beers until last call. Tickets can be purchased at www.pippinsbaseball.com/tickets, the only official ticketing link of the Yakima Valley Pippins.







