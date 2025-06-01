AppleSox Blank Pippins Saturday

June 1, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Alec Johnson gave up just two hits as the starter and struck out six in five scoreless innings of work, and the offense picked up 10 runs to give the Applesox their first win of the season 10-0 over Yakima Valley.

Wenatchee (1-1) pitchers did not walk a single batter, with Carson Boesel earning a hold out of the 'pen tossing three innings giving up just one hit with two strikeouts. Trevor Young closed it out in the 9th giving up just one hit.

Noah Fields went 2-4 with three RBI, Colby Holmdahl went 3-5, while Brady Bean continued his hot start with a 2-4 effort, including a pair of doubles and an RBI.

The win marked manager Mitch Darlington's 100th as an Applesox skipper, becoming just the second manager in Applesox history to do so.

Bean started it off in the first with a double down the right field line. Jack McWilliams brought him home on an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Nate Gray Jr walked home a run to make it 2-0.

Payton Smith led off the 2nd with a single, and he scored on a Bean RBI double in the left-center field gap to make it 3-0 Wenatchee. Bean scored when Jake Sanko hit a ground ball to third, where Jacob Brooks sailed the throw and gave the 'Sox a 4-0 lead.

To the fifth, where Gunnar Penzkover picked up a two out single, and Jack Barker brought him home with an RBI single to make it 5-0.

Another run scorer in the sixth when Fields doubled to lead off the inning, Holmdahl singled, and an error allowed Fields to score to make it 6-0.

Three more runs scored in the 7th, part of four hits in a row. Barker singled, followed by a Sanko double, with a two-run Fields single. Fields eventually scored on a failed pickoff attempt to give Wenatchee a 9-0 lead.

Fields hit a sacrifice fly in the 8th to give the Sox a 10-0 lead.

Wenatchee searches for a series win in the series finale Sunday with Gesa Credit Union sponsoring Cuffs and Axes at noon. Your ticket to tomorrow's 5:35 game gets you into the Cuffs and Axes game, while the Applesox celebrate local heroes at the game against Yakima Valley.







