Wenatchee Bats Continue to Rake, Pippins Fall 17-4

June 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







WENATCHEE, Washington - The Wenatchee AppleSox offense enjoyed the comforts of home for the second straight game as they decisively earned a victory over the Yakima Valley Pippins 17-4 on Sunday. Despite playing better defense, the Pippins still struggled at the plate.

The game started in a similar fashion to Saturday's contest, as AppleSox starter Max Mendes faced the minimum. Despite hitting Pippins two-hole Gage Reeser, the AppleSox turned a double play on the next pitch to Jaden St. Cyr. Mendes was able to induce a second double play in the second inning, this one following a walk to Trenton Rowan and started off the bat of Jacob Brooks.

Wenatchee got going on offense right away, as leadoff hitter and right fielder Brady Bean reached thanks to one of Yakima Valley's four errors on the night. Bean would reach and score in all five of his plate appearances, and overall, the first spot in the lineup for Wenatchee scored six times.

The AppleSox were able to tally 17 runs on 15 hits, with five hits coming off the bat of Kyle Panganiban. In his debut for Wenatchee, Panganiban fell a home run short of the cycle, singling in the first, seventh, and eighth innings. Panganiban also had four RBI and two runs scored.

The AppleSox scored in every inning except the third and fifth. In the third, Pippins reliever Jabari Simon only faced four batters. Simon gave up a leadoff single and a walk, but then forced a groundout, struck out AppleSox left fielder Gunner Penzkover, and got some help from his catcher Max Senesac, catching Jack McWilliams too far off second base on a pickoff throw.

In the fifth, Trevor Kaiser faced the minimum, including a looking strikeout to Wenatchee designated hitter Jackson Lapiner. That was the first time since the fourth inning of game one on Friday that a Pippins hurler was able to set down the Wenatchee order 1-2-3.

The Pippins would score their first run of the night in the seventh inning. Brooks reached via an error by Panganiban. He would then steal second base before Senesac would line a single past Panganiban at third.

In the ninth inning, down 17-1, the Pippins bats came alive again against Wenatchee's Cody Snow. Sending nine men to the plate, the Pipps would plate three following walks by Brooks and Brett Haggerty, a second RBI single by Senesac, a pair of errors by AppleSox third baseman Noah Fields, and an RBI single by Reeser.

Yakima Valley has an off day Monday before they open their home slate Tuesday against the Walla Walla Sweets in game one of this year's nine game Battle of the Basin series.







