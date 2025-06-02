WCL Announces Weekly Awards

West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer announced the circuit's Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, Monday.

The recipients are Wenatchee AppleSox outfielder Brady Bean (Portland) and Portland Pickles right-hander Ryder Edwards (George Fox).

Bean recorded multiple hits in each of Wenatchee's three games and finished the week 7-for-11 (.636) with two doubles and a triple. He scored seven runs, drove in three and walked four times. He posted an on-base percentage of .733 with a 1.000 slugging percentage and 1.733 OPS.

Edwards earned a win in relief on Opening Night with five shutout innings. He struck out seven and allowed one hit while retiring 15 of the 16 men he faced. He currently leads the WCL in strikeouts.







