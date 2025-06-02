HarbourCats Sweep Falcons to Remain Undefeated

June 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

KELOWNA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats went curling to start the season, breaking out the brooms on the Kelowna Falcons Sunday night, winning 8-3.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) started for the visitors and was in control early, retiring the first six batters he faced. However, he ran into trouble in the third inning, allowing four singles in quick succession, giving Kelowna a 3-0 lead.

The lead didn't last long as the HarbourCats brought 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring five runs, including an RBI single from Victoria's own Dominic Biello (Golden Tide). Patience was a virtue for the Cats tonight, drawing 12 walks on the evening, including two bases-loaded walks in the fourth to give themselves a 5-3 lead.

After Lance completed three innings in his HarbourCats debut, he turned it over to a bullpen that put on a show. Ethan McNish-Heider (Niagara), Marcus Janovsky (UBC), Dillon Dibrell (Central Oklahoma), Dustin Davidson (Brookhaven), Jacob Thompson (Minot State), and Robert Sanford (Paris JC) all pitched one inning and combined for nine strikeouts. two walks, one hit, and zero runs. It was about as dominant a team-wide pitching performance as you will see this season.

On the other side of things, the HarbourCats' approach at the plate continued to force mistakes, adding two more runs on wild pitches in the latter stages. Enrico Carrion, a commit to the University of Hawaii, drove in his first run in his debut with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Victoria played great defence behind the stellar pitching, committing just one error all series compared to Kelowna's eight.

Jack Johnson (Baylor) and Bobby Filler Jr. (Niagara) had a pair of hits each, adding to their strong starts to the season.

After a day off tomorrow, the HarbourCats are in action on Tuesday, June 3, opening a three-game series in Edmonton. They return for the home opener on Friday, June 6 at 6:35 PM, followed by the first of four fireworks nights on Saturday, June 7 at 6:35 PM.

