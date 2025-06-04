Tons on Tap for HarbourCats Opening Weekend

June 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. -- Music, including a renowned international rock star and a local country music artist.

Skydivers.

Food trucks.

Fireworks.

A Sunday matinee to end it off.

There couldn't be more going on with the Victoria HarbourCats home opening weekend if we tried.

The HarbourCats, known for their creative family sports entertainment package since the first season in 2013, have a LOT on the go this weekend -- and it deserves a full listing.

FRIDAY, JUNE 6 -- 6:35pm (gates at 5:30pm)

- It's the Home Opener presented by Wilson's Group of Companies. Save On Foods is doing the 50-50 draw with proceeds going to BC Children's Hospital on their behalf.

- It's a GALAXY MOTORS FORCES FRIDAY game with special pricing for military and first responders.

- Before the game, Luke Lampard will be singing on the field as people enter the park.

- Skydivers will drop in right before game time, so don't arrive late!

- The anthems will be performed by MEN WITHOUT HATS vocalist and co-founder Ivan Doroschuk, with flag presentation by the Sooke Cadets.

- The UPPER DECK EXPERIENCE double-decker bus will have The Wilson's Group, while the STRATHCONA/ROOFTOP PARTY DECK will have Thrive Agency folk enjoying that front row view.

SATURDAY, JUNE 7 -- 6:35pm (gates at 5:00pm)

- It's the first FIREWORKS game! Brought to you by Wilson's Group of Companies, who will also be on the UPPER DECK EXPERIENCE, joined by the Malahat Skywalk. EA Sports will be on the STRATHCONA/ROOFTOP PARTY DECK.

- Don't leave early! The best fireworks show in town starts approximately 15 minutes after the game ends! It's an absolute fan favourite, the first of FOUR fireworks nights (others are June 30, July 12, and August 4).

- On the concourse, there will be many activations, including Victoria Wheelchair Sports for all fans to participate in!

- Stacy Ross from CHEK will be singing the anthem!

- 50/50 is for Layritz Little League

SUNDAY, JUNE 8 -- 1:00pm (gates at noon)

- Matinee baseball! The Strathcona Hotel people will have the party going in the sunshine on the STRATHCONA/ROOFTOP PARTY DECK

- It's an ICE CREAM SUNDAY with Sub-Zero Ice Cream, special offers!

- Anthems performed by our good friend Al Ferraby from CFAX!

- Meet the HarbourCats players after the game, and kids can run the bases.

You will not want to miss any of it! Buy your tickets now.

Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and four "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats' new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets and merchandise can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.







West Coast League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.