Riverhawks Hit Double Digits, Beat Cats in Series Opener

June 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Edmonton Riverhawks handed the Victoria HarbourCats their first loss of the season, winning 13-3 Tuesday night.

Hawks shortstop Robert Phelps set the tone early, leading off the bottom of the first with a home run off Cats starter Carson Burks (Hill College). The lefty from Buna, Texas, made his second appearance of the season after an impressive debut in Kelowna. He didn't fare as well tonight, giving up three earned runs on six hits in three innings of work, striking out a pair.

The hosts continued to tack on runs early, jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Edmonton put the game beyond doubt with a four-run fourth inning, giving them a resounding 8-0 advantage.

Curtis McKay (Niagara) got the HarbourCats on the board in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly. The second basemen had two hits, including a double for his second multi-hit game of the young season.

Jack Johnson (Bayler) continued his hot start to the season with an RBI single in the eighth. He now has a four-game hit streak and leads the team with six hits.

Logan Shepherd (Tacoma CC), Isaiah Afework (Tacoma CC), and Xander McAfee (Texas Arlington) all made their HarbourCats debuts. Afework went one for three while McAfee had three hits and reached base four times.

Austin Lindsey (Hill College) and John Ondus (Niagara) threw two and three innings, respectively, to finish the game.

