Hawks Cruise to 9-1 Win

June 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Edmonton Riverhawks improved to 2-0, handing the visiting Victoria HarbourCats their second straight loss.

It was an early start with an 11:05 AM first pitch local time for the Riverhawks School Spirit Day, which saw thousands of school kids in the crowd. For the second straight game, the Hawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring one in the first and four in the second. North Sannich's Jacob Thompson (Minot State) started the game and pitched 1-2/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits while walking five.

The hosts handed James Brock the ball, and the Cats hitters could not solve him. The UBC right-hander threw five shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out three.

Edmonton added three more runs in the fourth and one more in the sixth to make it 9-0. Hawks designated hitter Max Stagg, who had two hits in the series opener, continued to hurt the Cats this afternoon, going four for five.

Nolan Bushko (ETBU), Cade Rusch (IUS), Marcus Janovsky (UBC), and Tristin Thomas all pitched out of the bullpen for Victoria.

The Cats' sole run of the day came from a Cutis McKay (Niagara) groundout in the eighth inning. Jack Johnson (Baylor) increased his hitting streak to five games with a single in the opening frame.

The HarbourCats look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 6:05 PM PST. Julian Orozco (Cal Baptist) is your projected starter.

