Applesox Blank Kelowna

June 4, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Blake Sandvik pitched six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts to earn his first win this year as Wenatchee defeated Kelowna 13-0.

It's the second time the Applesox have scored 10 or more runs and shut out their opponent this season. It's also the third game in a row the Applesox have scored at least 10 runs.

Noah Fields went 1-3 with a two-run home run in the 1st inning and three RBI. Cade Martinez went 2-3 with a double and two RBI. Quincy Malbrough scored twice in a 2-5 effort with a double. Jake Sanko also had a pair of RBI knocks in a complete team effort.

11 men came to the plate in the 4th for the Applesox. With one out, Reid Graham got the offense rolling with a 3-1 count walk. Kelowna (0-4) starting pitcher Luke Brown hit Owen Firestone with a pitch. Marlborough singled to load the bases. Brady Bean continued his hot start with a RBI walk. Jack Barker grounded out to score another run. Two batters later, Jack McWilliams hit a two-run triple to blow it open with a Jake Sanko RBI single to follow and give Wenatchee an 8-0 lead.

Two more scored in the 5th. Malbrough scored on a wild pitch and Fields had his third RBI on a sacrifice to give the Applesox a 10-0 lead.

Three runs scored in the 7th with an RBI single by Jake Sank and a two-run Martinez double.

In the bullpen, Gunnar Penzkover struck out a hitter, while Luke Sterkel struck out two. Joe Schuyleman went 1-2-3 in the 9th with a pair of punchouts to seal the victory.

Wenatchee continues their series against Kelowna Wednesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Show up to the ballpark for 'Win'atchee Wednesday for a chance to win some prizes.

Tomorrow's game is sponsored by Townsquare Media.







West Coast League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.