AppleSox Crush Yakima to Earn Series Win

June 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

The Applesox received a heroic effort from newcomer Kyle Panganiban, who went 5-5 with seven RBIs and was a home run away from the cycle in the 17-4 win over Yakima Valley.

The win gave Wenatchee (2-1) a series win over the Pippins (1-2).

Brady Bean also tied the Applesox record for most runs scored in a game with five.

David Barnes pumped up the gas to 96 miles per hour in relief and earned the win with five strikeouts. Starter Max Mendes tossed four innings scoreless giving up just two hits and a walk and hit two batters while striking out one.

Wenatchee got on the board early with two runs in the first on an RBI by Panganiban to score Bean, while Jake Sanko scored Panganiban to give Wenatchee a 3-0 lead

The Applesox didn't look back, as Bean tripled home Owen Firestone in the 2nd and scored on a Panganiban sacrifice fly to lead 4-0.

Wenatchee added four more runs in the fourth on a two-run double by Jack Barker and an RBI double by Panganiban. Jack McWilliams had a sacrifice fly and Wenatchee led 8-0.

Panganiban brought home another run with a triple in the 6th where Wenatchee scored two runs and led 10-0.

Yakima Valley did get on the board with a run off Jace Taylor in the seventh, but Taylor struck out three batters and earned a hold out of the 'pen.

Wenatchee led 17-1 after the 8th, and Cody Snow shut the door in the 9th as Yakima Valley scored three times to give the final score of 17-4.

The Applesox have the day off Monday before hosting the Kelowna Falcons for a three-game series June 3-6.







