New Coffee Cart Highlights Impressive Food Truck Lineup

June 2, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - It's the most impressive part of a Victoria HarbourCats game, and that's saying something.

The way to the hearts of Victorians is through their stomachs and the expansive food truck offerings at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park has reached legendary status - with a fun new wrinkle in 2025.

Local coffee cart Aerobic Geisha Coffee will offer a specialty menu with iced drinks and lattes, and will have a HarbourCats-themed drink as a signature.

This will be another way, aside from an ice-cold Pepsi product - the stadium and HarbourCats new soft drink supplier - to accompany one of the many returning staples at HarbourCats games - successful pairings.

The offerings are fun, and they are affordable.

"We are proud of these partnerships, and for us it's a model that has worked to perfection - we are loyal to our great food partners, and they are loyal to our fans," said Christian Stewart, General Manager of the HarbourCats.

In addition to the ballpark staples like hot dogs and popcorn in the City of Victoria concession - the hot dogs are exceptional! - the HarbourCats return familiar brands this summer.

Greek On The Street

Cup-A-Roni

L'Authentique Burgers and Poutine

Dominoes Pizza

Beavertails

Sub Zero Ice Cream, with specials on newly-branded Ice Cream Sundays (day games)

Special appearances will be made by Lemon Heaven and Country Crepes, on School Spirit and other premium-attendance days.

The HarbourCats continue to offer great beer products, led by the Island-born craft beers of Red Arrow Brewing and their signature Ballpark Blonde/HarbourCats beer. Molson Canadian products - Coors Light, Canadian - and Vizzy seltzers are also a crowd favourite.

Fans sitting in our Elements Casino Diamond Club, Peterbilt Pacific Club or the Remax Grandstand, as well as those VIP groups on the Strathcona Third Base Party Deck, or Wilson's Group Upper Deck Experience, can also use our Fan Food mobile ordering app to order from most of our food trucks and the city concession.

Fans can sample some of food vendors on Tuesday night, by attending the BCPBL game between the Victoria Eagles and Victoria Mariners - a 6:35 pm start - and the full slate of trucks will be available for the Home Opener on Friday June 6th, our first Fireworks night on June 7th and for all remaining HarbourCats games.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game and our home opening weekend are available on-line with our one and only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Tickets are also available at the HarbourCats office by calling 778-265-0327 or dropping in at 101-1814 Vancouver Street and can be purchased at ALL games at the box office which opens one hour before gametime (1.5 hours on fireworks nights).







